U.S. newspaper bashed for headline change to play up lab-leak theories: media

Critics have accused The Washington Post and other U.S. mainstream media outlets of dealing with the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 could have originated from a lab for political purposes, while the origin of the virus is still being investigated, an RT report said.

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The Washington Post has incurred criticism after making a change to a story last year debunking the conspiracy theory that COVID-19 could have originated from a lab, a media report has said.

The Post article was first published in February 2020 after U.S. senator Tom Cotton had an interview with Fox News. Originally the headline read, "Tom Cotton keeps repeating a coronavirus conspiracy theory that was already debunked," but it then was changed to walk back on dismissing the theory, said Russia's RT website on Tuesday.

Critics have accused The Post and other U.S. mainstream media outlets of dealing with the theory for political purposes, while the origin of the virus is still being investigated, the report added.

