China, ASEAN countries to strive for early agreement on COC

Xinhua) 13:55, June 08, 2021

Officials from China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries attend the 19th Senior Officials' Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in Chongqing, southwest China, June 7, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries agreed on Monday to work together to strive for an early agreement on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC).

Attending the 19th Senior Officials' Meeting on the Implementation of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) held here in Chongqing, the parties agreed to resume as soon as possible the second reading of the Single Draft COC Negotiating Text and strive for the early conclusion of negotiations.

Noting that the current situation in the South China Sea is generally stable, all parties stated their belief that China and the ASEAN countries, despite the impact of the epidemic, have stayed committed to the full and effective implementation of the DOC, and to sustaining the COC process in a flexible and pragmatic manner.

All parties emphasized the significance of the comprehensive and effective implementation of the DOC, and unanimously agreed to continue deepening cooperation and to enhance mutual trust to jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)