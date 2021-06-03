Forum held to deepen China-ASEAN media cooperation

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Media workers, officials and researchers from China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have called for greater efforts on the media front to promote cooperation between the two sides.

The call was made at the 2021 ASEAN-China Media Cooperation Forum, which was held both online and offline on Wednesday and was sponsored by the China International Publishing Group (CIPG) and the ASEAN-China Centre.

Noting that media exchanges and cooperation between the two sides have great potential, Du Zhanyuan, president of the CIPG, expressed the hope that such cooperation could be further deepened and expanded to contribute more to the development of bilateral relations and the building of a China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Lauding the people-to-people exchanges and media cooperation between China and the ASEAN over the past 30 years, Tang Heng, deputy secretary general of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that media outlets from the two sides have played an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and promoting friendship.

Kung Phoak, deputy secretary-general of the ASEAN, said the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a surge in internet traffic, bringing more opportunities for media cooperation, especially in the area of new media. Strengthening media cooperation will help the two sides make new and greater progress in the future, he said.

Subjects such as regional economic and trade cooperation and new media trends were also discussed during the forum.

