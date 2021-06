We Are China

Over 777 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 11:17, June 08, 2021

A medical worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a college student in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, June 4, 2021.(Xinhua/Wan Xiang)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Over 777.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Sunday, the National Health Commission said Monday.

