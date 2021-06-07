21 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: official

Xinhua) 13:49, June 07, 2021

Staff members work at the packaging line of the Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2021. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed 21 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday.

So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC.

A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for phase III clinical trial overseas, and one messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine met the ethical requirements for phase III clinical trial overseas, Zeng said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)