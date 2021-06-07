Home>>
21 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials in China: official
(Xinhua) 13:49, June 07, 2021
Staff members work at the packaging line of the Sinopharm vaccines in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2021. (Xinhua)
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has witnessed 21 COVID-19 vaccines enter clinical trials, an official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Sunday.
So far, four COVID-19 vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC.
A total of eight COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for phase III clinical trial overseas, and one messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccine met the ethical requirements for phase III clinical trial overseas, Zeng said.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 70 pct of China's target population to be vaccinated by year end: official
- A COVID-19 nasal spray vaccine applies for emergency use in China
- Biden announces sharing plan for 25 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses
- Over 700 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
- India's top court asks federal gov't to show data on procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, slams vaccination policy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.