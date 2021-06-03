Over 700 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 16:53, June 03, 2021

Staff members wearing protective suits pose for photos before entering the sample treatment area of a temporary laboratory for nucleic acid testing in a stadium in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, June 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- More than 700 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)