China dispatches vaccine, syringe aid to 66 countries

Xinhua) 15:31, June 07, 2021

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has completed dispatching COVID-19 vaccines and syringes to 66 countries and one international organization as of Sunday amid efforts to provide vaccine aid and strengthen international cooperation, according to the commerce ministry.

The Ministry of Commerce (MOC), along with relevant government bodies, will ensure that vaccines could be delivered to recipient countries as soon as possible, said Qian Chunying, an official with the ministry, on Monday.

China is organizing and carrying out vaccine aid work for 88 countries and four international organizations, Qian said.

