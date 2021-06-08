China encourages international cooperation on vaccine production

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China has supported vaccine manufacturers to take part in international cooperation, said Mao Junfeng, an official from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in an interview.

Mao said that three Chinese enterprises have carried out joint vaccine production with eight countries, while they are discussing cooperation issues with 10 countries.

China will continue to encourage its vaccine manufacturers to transfer technology to more developing countries, Mao said.

The country will also support these firms in actively applying for the World Health Organization's certification for more production lines and dosage forms, and sparing no efforts to provide more vaccines to other countries, he added.

