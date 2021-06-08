Vice premier stresses preparations for int'l services trade fair

June 08, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also head of the organizing committee of the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), presides over a plenary meeting of the organizing committee of the CIFTIS in Beijing, capital of China, June 7, 2021. Hu Chunhua on Monday urged advancing the preparatory work for the CIFTIS to make it the most influential services trade exhibition in the world. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Monday urged advancing the preparatory work for the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) to make it the most influential services trade exhibition in the world.

Sound preparation should be made for major events during the CIFTIS, including the global services trade summit, forums and meetings, said Hu, who is also head of the organizing committee of the CIFTIS.

Hu underscored accelerating the process of attracting exhibitors and achieving more transactions during the event.

He also called for establishing a coordination team on COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure the formulation and implementation of related virus-prevention plans.

