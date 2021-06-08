Home>>
3 rescued, 3 dead in east China mine accident
JINAN, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Three miners who were trapped after the roof of a coal mine collapsed in east China's Shandong Province were confirmed dead, local authorities said Tuesday.
The accident happened at about 11:06 p.m. on May 26 at a coal mine in Weishan County, Jining City, leaving six miners trapped. Three workers have been rescued, according to the county's emergency management bureau.
Further investigation is under way.
