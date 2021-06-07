All 8 miners rescued after gas outburst in northeast China

Xinhua) 12:40, June 07, 2021

HARBIN, June 6 (Xinhua) -- All the eight miners trapped in a coal mine after a coal and gas outburst in Jixi City of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province have been lifted to the ground, rescuers said Sunday.

The accident took place around 12:07 p.m. Saturday in the coal mine operated by the Jixi branch of the Longmay Mining Holding Group Co. Ltd., when the eight miners were working underground.

Around 8:00 p.m., all the eight miners were lifted to the ground and sent to a hospital for physical examination.

