Hong Kong-based foundation donates anti-COVID-19 supplies to Laos

June 07, 2021

VIENTIANE, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The GX Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization based in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), has provided medical supplies to support Laos' response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The supplies, including personal protective equipment for medical staff, ventilators and patient monitors, were handed over to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the National Taskforce for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, Kikeo Khaykhamphithoune, by visiting Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and President of the GX Foundation Leung Chun-ying.

The Vientiane Times daily quoted Kikeo as saying at the handover ceremony held on last Friday that the donated items were essential to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and would protect healthcare staff during the course of their work.

The donation reflected the cooperation between Laos and China under the Belt and Road Initiative, the Lao daily reported on Monday.

Leung also met with Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh who thanked the foundation as well as the Chinese people for providing the supplies.

At the meeting with Kikeo, Leung said that for the friendship between China and Laos, the GX Foundation decided to lend a helping hand when a request was received from the Lao Health Ministry, adding that "We hope the situation can soon be contained so that we can resume our cataract project and serve out our mission, as well as consolidate the friendship between the people of our two countries."

The GX Foundation signed an MoU with the Lao Health Ministry in 2019 on a five-year cooperation project to provide free cataract surgeries for underprivileged people.

Two mobile eye treatment centers have been prepared and will be shipped to Laos and put into use once the COVID-19 outbreak is contained, project director with the GX Foundation Liu Sida told Xinhua on Sunday.

