Monday, June 07, 2021

China embraces harvest season of wheat

(Xinhua) 10:12, June 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2021 shows wheat-reaping harvesters at work in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province. Farmers have been busy with summer harvesting activities in Henan Province, a major wheat producing area. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)


