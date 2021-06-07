China embraces harvest season of wheat

Xinhua) 10:12, June 07, 2021

Aerial photo taken on June 6, 2021 shows wheat-reaping harvesters at work in Zhoukou, central China's Henan Province. Farmers have been busy with summer harvesting activities in Henan Province, a major wheat producing area. (Xinhua/Li Jianan)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)