China's futures market reports robust profit growth

Xinhua) 11:33, June 06, 2021

Photo taken on Aug. 12, 2019 shows the launching ceremony of yuan-denominated natural rubber futures, the technically specified rubber (TSR) 20 futures, in Shanghai Futures Exchange in east China's Shanghai. (Shanghai Futures Exchange/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- China's futures market continued to expand in April, with its net profits and operating revenue posting double-digit growth, industry data showed.

Net profits of the country's 149 futures companies totaled 974 million yuan (about 152 million U.S. dollars) in April, climbing 28.69 percent year on year, according to the China Futures Association.

The operating revenue of these companies rose 27.38 percent in April from a year earlier to 3.52 billion yuan, the association said.

The futures trading turnover in April amounted to 48.03 trillion yuan, surging 62.62 percent year on year, while the futures trading volume stood at 624 million lots, representing an increase of 18.79 percent.

In the first four months, China's futures companies raked in a total of 3.14 billion yuan in net profits, soaring 81.86 percent year on year.

