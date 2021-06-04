Chinese vice premier stresses groundwater protection in northern China

Xinhua) 11:18, June 04, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over a meeting on controlling the over-exploitation of groundwater in northern China, in Beijing, capital of China, on June 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua on Thursday called for efforts to control the over-exploitation of groundwater in northern China to improve the aquatic ecology in the region.

Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting on the issue.

Marked progress has been achieved in controlling the over-exploitation of groundwater in the region as the overall level of shallow-lying underground water rose 0.23 meters in 2020, ending years of decline, Hu said.

Continuous efforts are needed to achieve the goals set in an action plan on tackling the issue, according to Hu.

In the next step, China should continue to replenish the region's water resources, strengthen the protection of rivers and lakes, enhance water-saving efforts and strictly curb the development of high water-consumption industries, he said.

