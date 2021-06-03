Chinese perfume makers attract growing number of domestic followers

People's Daily Online) 15:15, June 03, 2021

A batch of Chinese perfume brands are gaining an increasing number of followers, and many have even drawn heated discussions online with their original scents, Guangzhou Daily reported.

Milk candy and plain boiled water themed perfumes rolled out by domestic perfume brand Scent Library have previously been trending topics on China’s social media platform Weibo and were widely discussed by netizens.

Moreover, domestic perfume makers have upgraded their images and positioned themselves more specifically in the market. For example, Scentooze mainly targets young girls, while Chasense hopes to add a poetic flavor to its products.

Local perfume manufacturers have formed a unique market ecology, and won over a group of consumers mainly made up of young people.

Data suggests that this promising market has attracted investment from Chinese capital firm ZhenFund and Golong, a Chinese beauty e-commerce and incubation platform.

Euromonitor International, a leading independent provider of strategic market research, predicted that China’s perfume market will see a 15 percent compound annual growth rate, and that its market size will exceed 40 billion yuan ($6.26 billion) by 2022.

The rise of young consumers has provided growth opportunities for Chinese perfume brands. They are fond of individualized perfumes, and have made niche perfume brands a fashion in China.

At the same time, new marketing modes such as social media platforms and live-streaming videos are making it easier for domestic perfume brands to become known by consumers.

