The real China as I see it: Raz Galor

In a new column, "CPC at 100: Views from Expats", the People's Daily invites Raz Galor, an Israeli Internet celebrity on Chinese social media, to share his 12-year experience of living in China. As a foreigner who has studied and now works in China, Galor finds the world has plenty of misunderstandings and misconceptions about China, its traditions, its history and its future.

To get to know the authentic China, Galor believes people need to gain a better understanding of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), which shaped today's China. Through past interactions with CPC members, he got to know how the Party contributed to China's developments and growth as well.

Galor delivered a speech recalling stories about three CPC members he met before. The first one is a young village official in Southwest China's Guizhou, who harnessed his knowledge and expertise in Internet and e-commerce to help raise the village out of poverty and increase the income of local farmers. The second one is a technology specialist appointed by the CPC in the mountainous area in Wuyishan to help the locals grow tea, research tea, sell tea and promote it around the country. The third one is a 90-year-old veteran of the Chinese army who served the country in its most turbulent times all the way to today’s modernization. His dream has always been to go to Tian'anmen Square to witness the grand flag-rising ceremony.

Galor's experiences of meeting such CPC members and seeing their efforts devoted to the great cause of the people help him understand more about the Party's role in the past century. "I felt that the CPC is involving people from all parts of society in order to make life better for their citizens," he said.

