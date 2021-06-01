Chinese customs reports 81 batches of substandard children's products

Xinhua) 17:01, June 01, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Tuesday reported 81 batches of imported children's products that were found to be unsafe or of substandard quality.

The products, inspected between June 2020 and May 2021, include children's clothing, toys, toothbrushes, shoes, pacifiers and bottles, from brands including H&M, GAP and Zara.

The GAC detailed the safety risks of the goods in an online statement, urging further efforts to prevent inflows of substandard products and protect consumer interests.

The low-quality products have been destroyed or returned in accordance with laws and regulations, said the GAC.

