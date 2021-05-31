China’s time-honored White Rabbit sweets glow again with new vitality

People's Daily Online) 16:50, May 31, 2021

White Rabbit, a well-established Chinese brand of milk candy and a household name in China, is now glowing again with new vitality after launching creative products and targeting young customers.

The Shanghai-based brand’s latest move is the opening of its first franchise shop in an arts center in the city on June 1.

A cold drinks shop is set up by White Rabbit, a time-honored Chinese candy brand, in Shanghai. (Photo/Courtesy of White Rabbit)

According to Zhang Hui, brand manager of White Rabbit, the 200-square-meter franchise shop was designed by a famous designer.

“All White Rabbit sweets and creative products are available at the shop, and new products will also make their debut,” Zhang said.

“We’re confident that the shop will become a ‘must-go’ destination for customers to relive their sweet memories,” Zhang added, with a smile.

Photo shows a series of White Rabbit’s creative products. (Photo/Courtesy of White Rabbit)

Zhang attributed the brand's success to the exploration of its cultural value, cooperation with other brands, as well as a surge in young consumers' interest in domestic brands and products that incorporate Chinese traditional style and culture.

To meet market demand, White Rabbit has always emphasized the quality of its products and the necessity to attract young customers, Zhang explained.

In 2018, White Rabbit launched a creamy flavored lip balm, which received positive responses from customers. Since then, the brand has rolled out a hand cream, perfume, milk tea, ice cream, and even clothes.

In 2019, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of White Rabbit, the brand set up pop-up shops in cities across the country to promote its sales, which were very popular among customers.

Thanks to such innovative measures, the iconic White Rabbit sweets rank as the best-selling milk candies in China’s domestic market.

