China to support couples having third child

Xinhua) 15:54, May 31, 2021

Children train on a football pitch in Hangzhou, China. (Xinhua/Xia Liang)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- China will support couples that wish to have a third child, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau of Communist Party of China Central Committee held on Monday.

Implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages, the meeting said.

