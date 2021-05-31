China's logistics sector back to pre-pandemic level

CGTN) 09:18, May 31, 2021

Staff workers work at a warehouse of courier service provider Yunda Express in Zhili Town of Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

China's logistics industry has returned to pre-pandemic level thanks to steady growth continuing in April, industrial data showed.

The value of the country's social logistics reached 97.4 trillion yuan (about $15.25 trillion) in the first four months of this year, up 20 percent year on year, said the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing.

With the January-April growth rate in 2020 and 2021 averaging at 7.2 percent, the sector's size and growth rate have bounced back to the pre-pandemic level registered in 2019, the federation said.

The combined revenue of the logistics sector amounted to 3.6 trillion yuan in the January-April period, jumping 34.3 percent year on year, according to the federation.

The growth rate remains at a relatively high level, indicating that the logistics market has further recovered, the organization added.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)