Chinese Premier stresses improving development quality, efficiency via sci-tech innovation

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang Friday urged improving the quality and efficiency of development through giving full play to the advantages of human resources and through scientific and technological innovation.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks Friday afternoon during the second plenary session of the meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE), and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.

Addressing the meeting on Friday morning, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for accelerated efforts in building China into a leader in science and technology and achieving sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening at higher levels.

Li said that Xi delivered an important speech in which he systematically reviewed China's new historic achievements in science and technology. The speech made clear the major tasks in accelerating efforts to build China's sci-tech strength, and must be thoroughly implemented.

He noted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, a vast number of sci-tech workers have negotiated difficulties and made important contributions to epidemic prevention and control, the growth of new growth drivers, and economic and social development.

Li said the uncertainties of the environment at home and abroad are increasing. China should vigorously promote scientific and technological innovation, expand domestic demand and opening-up, and promote high-quality development.

China has made many significant sci-tech achievements in critical areas in recent years, the Chinese Premier pointed out.

He noted that it is necessary to give full play to the advantages of human resources under the new circumstances and enhance the leading role of scientific and technological innovation in economic and social development.

He highlighted the primary role of basic research, promoting more innovative breakthroughs in key areas, setting off the innovation vitality of enterprises, and promoting management system reform for science and technology.

Li also called for strengthening the protection of intellectual property rights, encouraging young researchers to meet challenges, and stepping up international sci-tech cooperation to improve self-innovation ability through opening-up.

The Chinese Premier noted that the CAS and CAE academicians are outstanding representatives of the Chinese sci-tech workers and encouraged them to continue to make contributions to the sci-tech progress, talents cultivation, and economic and social development in the country.

He also asked governments at all levels to continue their support for researchers and strive to create better working and living conditions for them.

About 3,000 sci-tech professionals and officials attended Friday's event. Enditem

