Xi Jinping on sci-tech innovation

Xinhua) 09:13, May 29, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, addresses a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, May 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping attaches great importance to scientific and technological innovation.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, Friday delivered a speech at a meeting conflating the general assemblies of the members of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, and the national congress of the China Association for Science and Technology.

The following are some highlights of his speech:

-- Sci-tech self-reliance and self-strengthening should always be considered a strategic support for national development.

-- We have joined the global network of sci-tech innovation and played an active role in coping with major challenges facing humanity.

-- We should make resolute efforts to achieve breakthroughs in core technologies in key fields.

-- China's science and technology should make greater contributions to building a community with a shared future for humanity.

-- We should strive to train top sci-tech talents with global influence.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)