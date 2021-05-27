Chinese political advisors mull improving university teacher evaluation

Xinhua) 13:43, May 27, 2021

Teachers and students have a discussion at a laboratory at Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, on Feb. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisory body, the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), on Wednesday held a consultative meeting on the handling of proposals by political advisors on improving university teacher evaluation systems.

Government departments, including the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Science and Technology, have in recent years rolled out measures aimed at establishing scientific teacher evaluation systems at universities.

Members of the CPPCC National Committee noted that further efforts are needed to fully implement the measures.

The attendees shared their views on the priorities, criteria and purposes of university teacher evaluation, highlighting the wide range of standards and approaches.

Communication should be emphasized when giving feedback to teachers in order to help them deal with difficulties and offer constructive advice, according to the meeting.

