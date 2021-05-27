China to relieve minors of excessive study burden

Xinhua) 11:11, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- An official with the Legislative Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature, said on Wednesday that he disagrees with those parents who force their children to take extra after-school training courses.

Guo Linmao said that, during the solicitation of public opinion on the draft revision to the Law on the Protection of Minors, nearly 20,000 minors raised suggestions about alleviating their educational workload.

The revision stipulates that the guardians of minors are obliged to ensure they have time for rest, entertainment and physical exercise, and that schools should work with parents and other guardians to keep study time within a reasonable range.

China's top legislature adopted the revised law in October 2020, and it will go into effect on June 1.

