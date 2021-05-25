Greening Wangwu Mountain in central China

(People's Daily App) 08:51, May 25, 2021

In early summer, Wangwu Mountain in Jiyuan, central China's Henan Province, is lush, green and leafy. As a national forest recreation experimental unit, Wangwu Mountain scenic area is the epitome of ecological construction and protection of forestry in Jiyuan City.

Situated in the Yellow River basin, the city is adjacent to Taihang Mountain to the north, and Yellow River to the south. Mountains and hills account for 88% of the area. In recent years, integrated management of mountains, rivers, forests, farmlands, lakes and grasslands has been comprehensively implemented.

Artificial forests of 0.28 million hectares has been planted and the forest coverage has reached 45.28%, reducing soil erosion by 800 thousand tons and increasing water conservation by 50 million cubic meters. In villages along the Yellow River, sewage treatment systems have been established to effectively manage rural household wastewater.

The water quality of the main channel of Yellow River within Jiyuan is qualitatively evaluated as "excellent" for consecutive years. And through aerial seeding, forest reforestation, afforestation and resources management, the ecological environment in the western mountainous area has been significantly improved, bringing valuable resources of wild plants and animals. Infrared cameras set in Yugong Forest Arm have frequently photographed wildlife under first class protection such as panthera pardus, ciconia nigra, aquila chrysaetos and moschus moschiferus.

Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets. Jiyuan has been listed as a National Forest City and National Model City of Forestation. Statistics show that Jiyuan attracts 11.43 million visits a year, bringing tourism revenue of 5.5 billion yuan.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)