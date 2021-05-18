Extreme weather affects over 110,000 in central China

Xinhua) 10:15, May 18, 2021

CHANGSHA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Over 110,000 people have been affected by severe weather in the city of Yueyang in central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Monday.

Gales packing speeds of up to 36.9 meters per hour have hit Yueyang since Saturday. The winds have toppled houses, broken trees and damaged power supplies in parts of the city.

A total of 3,837 people have been evacuated. Seventy-eight rooms have collapsed, while 202 rooms were seriously damaged, local authorities said.

The local meteorological experts have forecast further rounds of strong rain and warned of geological disasters, such as waterlogging, floods and landslides.

