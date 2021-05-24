People pay final respect for China’s ‘Father of hybrid rice’
Flowers with notes expressing people’s grief and respect are laid the farewell ceremony of Yuan Longping, dubbed China’s “Father of hybrid rice”, at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Tang Xiaoqing)
People gather at the farewell ceremony of Yuan Longping, dubbed China’s “Father of hybrid rice”, to pay their final respect at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
People gather at the farewell ceremony of Yuan Longping, dubbed China’s “Father of hybrid rice”, to pay their final respect at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Wang Haohao)
People pay their tribute at the farewell ceremony of Yuan Longping, dubbed China’s “Father of hybrid rice”, at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Bai Zuxie)
People present flowers to pay their final respect for Yuan Longping, China’s “Father of hybrid rice”, at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
People line up to pay their final respect for Yuan Longping, China’s “father of hybrid rice”, at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
A woman holds a bunch of flowers to pay her final respect for Yuan Longping, China’s “father of hybrid rice”, at the Mingyangshan funeral parlor in Changsha, Central China's Hunan province, May 24, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
