China's RNG triumphs in 2021 LoL Mid-Season Invitational

May 24, 2021

BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) team Royal Never Give Up (RNG) beat South Korea's DWG Kia (DK) 3-2 in the final to win the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) championship in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik on Sunday. RNG'S AD Carry Chen "GALA" Wei was named FMVP.

This is the second MSI title for RNG after their 2018 victory and the first for the LPL in as many years.

"It feels awesome to win the championship," said Chen, who made his debut in an international tournament at this MSI. "It's not only for RNG, but also for the LPL."

RNG was the only team that beat leaders DK in the rumble stage and did it twice in the best-of-one format. The LPL spring split champion beat PSG Talon 3-1 in the semifinals while 2020 world champion DK withstood the challenge from MAD Lions Madrid 3-2.

In the final encounter, RNG led twice but DK managed to level the score each time and extended the match to a decider, in which RNG kept a perfect rhythm thanks to ganks from their jungle Yan "Wei" Yangwei in the early stage and top laner Li "Xiaohu" Yuanhao's excellent performance in team fights.

With the win, Li made history as the first LoL player that won world titles in different positions. He was the mid laner of the RNG squad that won the MSI in 2018, and moved to top this season.

"I'm very happy playing alongside four superb teammates and establishing myself as a top laner through hard work," said an emotional Li.

The Mid-Season Invitational is LOL's second most important international tournament aside from the World Championship, featuring the Spring Split champions from all regional leagues.

