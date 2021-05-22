Home>>
'Father of hybrid rice' passes away at 91
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:07, May 22, 2021
Agronomist Yuan Longping.[Photo provided to China Daily]
'Father of hybrid rice' Yuan Longping passed away at 13:07 pm in Changsha of Hunan province, Xinhua reported on Saturday.
Yuan was undergoing treatment at a hospital, Yuan's son Yuan Ding'an, and Yuan's secretary Yang Yaosong confirmed.
The globally renown agronomist known for developing the first hybrid rice strains, was born on the ninth day of the seventh month in 1930, according to the lunar calendar.
He has helped China work a great wonder -- feeding nearly one-fifth of the world's population with less than 9 percent of the world's total land.
(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- New hybrid rice generation produces record crop
- Third-generation hybrid rice achieves high yields in China
- Father of hybrid rice says he won’t retire
- Hybrid rice research base opens in south China
- Chinese hybrid rice benefits the world
- Chinese hybrid rice in Burundi has bumper season
- China's hybrid rice helps relieve Africa's grain problems
- China uses the Internet and hybrid sea rice to alleviate poverty
- Trial planting of China’s japonica hybrid rice succeeds in Cambodia
- ‘Father of hybrid rice’ proposes to develop sea-rice for world food security
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.