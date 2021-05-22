'Father of hybrid rice' passes away at 91

Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:07, May 22, 2021

Agronomist Yuan Longping.[Photo provided to China Daily]

'Father of hybrid rice' Yuan Longping passed away at 13:07 pm in Changsha of Hunan province, Xinhua reported on Saturday.

Yuan was undergoing treatment at a hospital, Yuan's son Yuan Ding'an, and Yuan's secretary Yang Yaosong confirmed.

The globally renown agronomist known for developing the first hybrid rice strains, was born on the ninth day of the seventh month in 1930, according to the lunar calendar.

He has helped China work a great wonder -- feeding nearly one-fifth of the world's population with less than 9 percent of the world's total land.

