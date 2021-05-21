Home>>
Armed police special operations soldiers in anti-terror drill
(China Military Online) 11:24, May 21, 2021
Special operations soldiers assigned to a detachment of the 2nd Mobile Corps under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force break into the abandoned buildings during an anti-terrorism drill in late April, 2021.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Xiaochen)
Photos
