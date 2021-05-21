In pics: giant panda cub at Smithsonian's National Zoo

Xinhua) 09:43, May 21, 2021

Photo taken on May 20, 2021 shows the giant panda cub "Xiao Qi Ji" (little miracle) during a media preview at Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C., the United States. Smithsonian's National Zoo will reopen from May 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)