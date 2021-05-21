China welcomes countries, organizations to join initiative for Africa's development: official

May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes the participation of all countries as well as regional and international organizations in the Initiative on Partnership for Africa's Development, a foreign ministry official said Thursday.

Wu Peng, Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the remarks at a press briefing about the initiative, saying that the initiative aims to support Africa's pursuit of prosperity and stability.

The initiative was jointly launched by China and African countries Wednesday during a United Nations Security Council high-level meeting on peace and security in Africa.

The initiative also aims to support post-epidemic reconstruction, development, and revitalization in Africa, Wu said, adding that the initiative fully reflects Africa's concerns and features openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.

He said that the initiative focuses on the basic position, principles and propositions on Africa's development, and calls on the international community to increase support for Africa in areas such as anti-epidemic fight, post-epidemic reconstruction, trade and investment, debt relief, food security, poverty alleviation, digital economy, coping with climate change, industrialization, and social development.

The initiative also calls on the international community to strengthen development strategies with African countries, especially the Agenda 2063 and the first 10-year implementation plan of the 50-year continental development plan, so as to realize the independent and sustainable development of Africa at an early date, Wu added.

"China and Africa welcome more countries and international organizations to join this initiative and join in the chorus of support for Africa's development," he said.

