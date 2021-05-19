Chinese vice premier calls for resuming development momentum in Africa

Xinhua) 13:55, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday called for the resumption and continuation of the development momentum in Africa in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when delivering a speech at a summit seeking to boost financing in Africa initiated by France.

Han said China proposes that all parties honor their promises and help ease Africa's debt pressure.

Noting China will fully implement the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and continue to work with the international community to help ease African countries' debt burden in accordance with the principle of "joint action and equitable burden," Han said China hopes that developed countries, multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors will take concrete actions.

He also called for win-win cooperation to promote economic recovery in Africa.

"China supports international financial institutions and private sectors to expand financing for Africa's long-term development, strengthen infrastructure and capacity building and help African countries achieve economic independence and sustainable development," Han added.

Calling for green development and the transformation of Africa's growth, Han said China is ready to engage in dialogue and exchanges with other countries on the Great Green Wall project and share useful experiences with them.

"China will continue to provide vaccine assistance to Africa and help promote the commercial procurement of vaccines by relevant countries in China," Han said, adding it is hoped that the international community, especially developed countries, will provide greater support and assistance to ensure the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in African countries.

