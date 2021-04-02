AfCFTA Secretariat host Ghana eyes becoming industrial hub

ACCRA, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Ghanaian Ambassador to China Edward Boateng has called for enhanced cooperation with the Asian country to derive maximum benefits from the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) scheme.

Speaking with Xinhua, he said the hosting of the AfCFTA Secretariat in the Ghanaian capital Accra presents an opportunity which the country can use to turn Ghana into an industrial hub through cooperation with China, which has cordial and excellent relations with the West African country.

"I think we can work with the Chinese to make Ghana a manufacturing hub so that from Ghana, we can send a lot of products to the African continent. The opportunities and the doors that have been opened are immense and it is up to us to also take advantage of it," he said.

The Ghanaian ambassador recounted the excellent relations between the two countries and expressed optimism the relationship will be extended to the African continent for win-win development.

"Today, the relationship is broader, is more commercial and there are a lot of people-to-people exchanges. The last three years have been fantastic. We've taken it to a much higher level and I'm hoping that they can continue to be like that so that the relationship is not only about Ghana but also about the West African region and about the African continent," he said.

Boateng said that upon assumption of office three years ago, he has been working towards strengthening mutual respect and understanding between Ghana and China.

"It is when you have an understanding when you respect each other, everything is possible and I think that is what we were able to achieve. Today, the highest number of Ghanaian students outside the country are in China. During my time, we increased it from 4,000 plus to over 6,750," he said.

