Chinese scientists discover ray-finned fish fossil 244 mln-year ago

Ecns.cn) 15:55, May 20, 2021

The largest individual fossil specimen of Zhang pteronisculus, a new pteronisculus, ray-finned fishes, is presented by Xu Guanghui, a researcher from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, May 19, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Sun Zifa)

