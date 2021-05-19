China's innovative lung cancer drug application accepted for review by U.S. FDA

Photo shows Sintilimab Injection, an innovative lung cancer drug jointly developed by the Chinese drugmaker Innovent Biologics, Inc. and the U.S.-based pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company. (Photo provided to Xinhua)

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese drugmaker Innovent Biologics, Inc. and the U.S.-based pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Company announced on Tuesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review an application for Sintilimab, an innovative lung cancer drug jointly developed by the two companies.

Innovent Biologics was responsible for the early drug development, and it entered into a collaboration with Eli Lilly in 2015 to co-develop the drug.

The research progress of Sintilimab was published in the journal Lancet Haematology in 2019.

The drug was approved by the National Medical Products Administration to treat relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin's lymphoma in December 2018 and gained approval for the first-line treatment of nonsquamous, non-small cell lung cancer in China in February this year.

The FDA granted an Orphan Drug designation to Sintilimab in 2020, for the treatment of esophagus cancer and T-cell lymphoma. In the same year, it was granted the Orphan Drug designation for peripheral T-cell lymphoma by the European Medicines Agency.

Liu Yongjun, president of Innovent Biologics, said Sintilimab was the first China-developed innovative drug whose market application has been accepted and entered the formal review stage by the European and U.S. drug regulators.

