Home>>
Central African Republic celebrates Int'l Museum Day
(Xinhua) 10:38, May 19, 2021
Photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows an exterior view of the national museum in Bangui, Central African Republic. Central African Republic celebrated the International Museum Day on Tuesday by reopening the national museum that had been closed for five years after war. (Photo by Andre Ba/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Central African Republic President lays foundation stone for China-built photovoltaic power station
- China, Central African Republic vow to deepen cooperation
- 3 Chinese nationals killed in Central African Republic
- China hopes Central African Republic will have new leaders soon
- Hollande announces immediate military operation in Central African Republic
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.