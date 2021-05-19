Central African Republic celebrates Int'l Museum Day

Xinhua) 10:38, May 19, 2021

Photo taken on May 18, 2021 shows an exterior view of the national museum in Bangui, Central African Republic. Central African Republic celebrated the International Museum Day on Tuesday by reopening the national museum that had been closed for five years after war. (Photo by Andre Ba/Xinhua)

