Taiwan's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13
TAIPEI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday in New Taipei City, bringing Taiwan's coronavirus death toll to 13 since the outbreak began in early 2020.
The patient, who was over 80 years old, was among a cluster of infections in Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, the hospital said, adding that two of its nurses had tested positive for COVID-19 during its second round of screenings.
The two nurses are now under quarantine in isolation wards. The hospital is scheduled to conduct its third round of screenings on Wednesday.
The two new additional cases mean the hospital cluster now totals 11 cases with one death.
By Monday, seven hospitals in Taiwan had reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.
Photos
Related Stories
- Taiwan DPP authorities ‘use epidemic to serve political goal,’ cause vaccine predicament
- Mainland willing to aid Taiwan compatriots on COVID-19: spokesperson
- Taiwan reports new record of 206 local COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports record-high daily local COVID-19 cases
- Taiwan reports 13 new local COVID-19 cases
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.