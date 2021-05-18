Taiwan's COVID-19 death toll rises to 13

Xinhua) 14:55, May 18, 2021

TAIPEI, May 18 (Xinhua) -- A COVID-19 patient died on Tuesday in New Taipei City, bringing Taiwan's coronavirus death toll to 13 since the outbreak began in early 2020.

The patient, who was over 80 years old, was among a cluster of infections in Far Eastern Memorial Hospital in New Taipei City, the hospital said, adding that two of its nurses had tested positive for COVID-19 during its second round of screenings.

The two nurses are now under quarantine in isolation wards. The hospital is scheduled to conduct its third round of screenings on Wednesday.

The two new additional cases mean the hospital cluster now totals 11 cases with one death.

By Monday, seven hospitals in Taiwan had reported confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the island's disease monitoring agency.

