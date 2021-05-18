China Arts and Crafts Museum's new facade unveiled

Ecns.cn) 13:13, May 18, 2021

This photo shows the China Arts and Crafts Museum, which is also a museum of China's intangible cultural heritage in Beijing, May 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)

On the eve of International Museum Day 2021, the external facade of the China Arts and Crafts Museum was unveiled on Monday. The museum is expected to be completed and open in June.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)