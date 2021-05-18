Home>>
China Arts and Crafts Museum's new facade unveiled
(Ecns.cn) 13:13, May 18, 2021
This photo shows the China Arts and Crafts Museum, which is also a museum of China's intangible cultural heritage in Beijing, May 17, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)
On the eve of International Museum Day 2021, the external facade of the China Arts and Crafts Museum was unveiled on Monday. The museum is expected to be completed and open in June.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.