Endangered Asian water monitor spotted in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:04, May 17, 2021

An Asian water monitor was spotted near a nature reserve in Pu'er, southwestern China's Yunnan Province. The large-sized creature, at 1.2 meters in length, was discovered foraging next to a stream.

Asian water monitors are listed as an extremely endangered species in the China Red Data Book of Endangered Animals. They mainly feed on fish, frogs and snakes and have a life expectancy of up to 150 years. It was reported that the species hadn't been found in this area for over a decade.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)