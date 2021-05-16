Home>>
German Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Union Berlin
(Xinhua) 13:26, May 16, 2021
Moussa Diaby (L) of Leverkusen controls the ball under the defense from Christopher Lenz of Union Berlin during a German Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Union Berlin in Leverkusen, Germany, May 15, 2021. (Xinhua)
