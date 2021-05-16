New China-Russia air cargo route launched

XI'AN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- An international air freight route linking Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, and Russia's Novosibirsk has been launched.

A Boeing 767-300F aircraft loaded with 18 tonnes of goods took off from Xi'an on Friday, kicking off operations on this new air cargo route.

Round trip cargo flights, operated by SF Airlines, China's leading air-cargo carrier, will ply once a week on the route. The cargo flights will mainly deal with outbound e-commerce logistics ordered by buyers via Russian e-commerce websites, and China's imports of general trade goods from Russia.

To date, the Xi'an Xianyang International Airport has opened 37 full cargo routes, including 18 international routes.

