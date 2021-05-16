Home>>
9 missing in Indonesia's boat accident
(Xinhua) 11:16, May 16, 2021
JAKARTA, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Nine people were reportedly missing after a boat with 20 people aboard capsized in Kedung Ombo Reservoir in Indonesia's Central Java province on Saturday, an official said.
As many as 11 people have been rescued. Passengers of the boat were reportedly taking selfies before the boat overturned in the reservoir, according to local authorities.
Bambang Sinungharjo, head of the search and rescue agency in Boyolali district, said a team of divers was going to search for the missing people.
"We are going to form a team of divers to search for the victims in the accident area," he was quoted by Antara news agency as saying.
