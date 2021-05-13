Loyal comrade in arms: military dogs trained in S China

People's Daily Online) 16:37, May 13, 2021

Armed police officers carried out an intensive training program with military dogs in southern China's Guangxi Province. The training courses covered a wide range of fields, including basic obedience, tactical obstacles and detection. Military dogs are close and loyal partners for armed policer officers, hailed as their "silent comrades in arms". (Photo/People's Daily Online)

