China calls on UNSC to help ease tensions between Palestine, Israel

Xinhua) 16:14, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take actions to help ease the ongoing tensions between Palestine and Israel.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the remarks during a regular press briefing in response to a query on the UNSC holding emergency consultations regarding escalation of violence and tensions in East Jerusalem.

Noting that the international community is deeply concerned about the situation in the region, Hua said China, as the rotating presidency of the UNSC in May, held emergency consultations on Monday, with the UNSC members urging related parties to stop violence against civilians.

The spokesperson said that China worked with relevant countries to draft a press statement of the UNSC president, with the majority of the countries supporting the draft statement and pledging to publish it at the earliest. However, it is a pity that the Security Council has not yet reached an agreement on this, she added.

China condemns violence against civilians and calls on all parties to take actions that are conducive to easing tensions, and promote the restoration of peace and stability in the region as soon as possible, Hua said.

China believes that the Security Council should reiterate its commitment and firm support for a "two-state solution," promote the cooling of the situation, and fulfill its duty of maintaining international peace and security, she added.

"As the rotating presidency this month, China will continue to push the Security Council to take action on the situation in East Jerusalem as soon as possible," Hua said.

