13 years on, Wenchuan Earthquake survivors enjoy new lives

Ecns.cn) 14:03, May 13, 2021

In the past 13 years, many survivors of the 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake have made it through the pain of the past, repaid what they have received, and realized their dreams.

Tang Xingyue was a little girl when she was buried for six hours in the earthquake. She stopped growing and became a “pocket girl” with a height of only 1.3 meters due to the injury. Thirteen years later, Tang became a rural teacher and led children to pursue their music dreams.(Picture by Ni Wenbing)

