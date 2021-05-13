Home>>
China inaugurates national administration of disease prevention and control
(Xinhua) 13:37, May 13, 2021
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday inaugurated a new national administration of disease prevention and control, with its five major functions including formulating policies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.
The establishment of the Beijing-based administration signals an expansion of the roles of disease prevention and control agencies from preventing and containing diseases to comprehensively safeguarding and promoting the health of the entire population, said an official statement.
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.