China inaugurates national administration of disease prevention and control

Xinhua) 13:37, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday inaugurated a new national administration of disease prevention and control, with its five major functions including formulating policies for the prevention and control of infectious diseases.

The establishment of the Beijing-based administration signals an expansion of the roles of disease prevention and control agencies from preventing and containing diseases to comprehensively safeguarding and promoting the health of the entire population, said an official statement.

