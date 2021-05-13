China will have 9 mln new college graduates this year

Xinhua) 13:34, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to have 9.09 million new graduates from the country's universities and colleges this year, 350,000 more than the number from last year, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.

The ministry said since last autumn, it has worked with other authorities to launch a campaign to help the graduating students find jobs or start up businesses. To date, the employment situation has been progressing smoothly.

A recruitment promotion week will be held nationwide from May 17 to 23 to provide both job opportunities for the new graduates and chances for universities and employers to better match candidates with open positions.

Each provincial-level region will organize at least two large-scale job fairs during the week, according to the ministry.

Universities and colleges will also hold campus recruitment events both online and in person, the ministry said.

