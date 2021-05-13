China mulls rules on regulating car-data collection

Xinhua) 10:56, May 13, 2021

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- The Cyberspace Administration of China on Wednesday began to solicit public opinion on a set of draft rules on regulating car-data collection by manufacturers and service providers.

The rules require that automobile-related business operators, including carmakers, dealerships, online car-hailing service providers, and insurance companies should obtain the permission of drivers to collect personal data and driving data that can be used to detect violations.

The data collected should be directly used for the purpose of serving the drivers and passengers, according to the rules, and drivers should be able to terminate the data-collection process conveniently at any time.

The rules are aimed at strengthening the protection of personal information and important data, regulating the handling of car data, and safeguarding public interests.

